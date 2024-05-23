UK flights: British team satisfied with security arrangements at Islamabad airport

The security assessment team from the UK Department for Transport (UK-DfT) has completed its evaluation of Islamabad International Airport.

Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir, Director Avsec of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), hosted the assessment team. The UK-DfT team expressed satisfaction with the aviation security measures implemented at the airport.

The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the overall security measures in place at the airport, particularly for direct flights to the UK, the statement read.

The inspectors thoroughly reviewed the aviation security procedures and processes implemented by various entities at the airport, including passenger, staff, baggage, and vehicle screening, as well as aircraft and baggage protection measures.

“Additional security measures for direct flights to the UK and other measures at the airport were also examined. All entities responsible for implementing aviation security measures at the airport were scrutinized and found to generally adhere to the standards set by the UK-DfT,” reads the statement.

The team commended the airport for its stringent security measures to ensure safe flight operations. However, they also provided a few recommendations to the PCAA during the debriefing.

The final report will be submitted to the PCAA within three weeks, it added.

At the conclusion of the visit, Mr. Gaffar, First Secretary Aviation (UK DfT) at the British High Commission, expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended to the team by the Airport Manager and the Directorate of Avsec, PCAA.

He affirmed that such engagements between the two countries will further enhance aviation ties between them.

The UK-DfT security assessment team will depart for the UK tomorrow.