UK gifts security screeners to CAA

Pakistan Civil Aviation and the British Department of Transport crossed another milestone as UK has gifted computer-based checking software to PCAA, ARY News reported.

According to details, the UK government has provided computer-based checking software and training programs for aviation security screens to PCAA.

The equipment was handed over by Mr Mohammad Abdul Gaffar First Secretary Aviation UK High Commission Islamabad to Air Cdre Retd Shahid Qadir Director Aviation Security PCAA and Airport Manager Mr Aftab Gillani in front of notables from Aviation industry. Mr Gaffar re affirmed UK DfT commitment to support PCAA in its endeavre to enhance Aviation security measures in Pakistan. He also congratulated PCAA on its outstanding performance in recently concluded ICAO full scale audit.

The provision of the computer based Threat image Recognition training programme and its hardware to PCAA means that it would be able to timely achieve another ICAO requirement of checking screeners of aviation industry inclusive of Airlines, ASF, Cargo etc through a computer based system.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both the organizations to enhance Aviation security regulatory capabilities through aligning it with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The training program not only signifies a step forward in strengthening aviation security measures but also highlights the enduring partnership between the UK and Pakistan in promoting safe and secure air travel.

The Department for Transport – UK has a history of supporting the PCAA through various means, including equipment provisions, training initiatives, and expertise sharing in aviation security domains.

This latest contribution further solidifies the cordial relationship between the two entities, reaffirming the UK’s pledge to continue supporting the PCAA in its endeavors to uphold the highest standards of aviation security.

The computers provided would be used to operate the Computer Based Training programme to enhance screeners checking mechanism. The CBT “Threat Image Recognition Training” from the Redline company which works for UK DfT also, would be used by Directorate of Aviation Security across the complete spectrum of Aviation industry inPakistan.

As the aviation landscape evolves, cooperation and collaboration among international regulatory bodies are paramount. The Department for Transport – UK remains committed to fostering mutual support and sharing best practices to ensure the safety and security of global air transportation networks. PCAA Aviation Security system has already brought laurels to the country in clearing with flying colours, the recently concluded first time full scale audit of Pakistan Aviation security system. The acquisition of this system through UK DfT support is another milestone achieved by PCAA.