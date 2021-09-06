UK house with no electricity, freshwater, internet goes on sale for £550,000!!

Would you be willing to settle for a house in a picturesque location by the sea but devoid of internet, electricity and freshwater supply?

If this is your idea of a dream home and lifestyle, you might want to look commit to this off-grid house by the sea in Devon, the UK, that is currently in the market with an asking price of £550,000 (Rs 5.56 crore).

The house offers serene views and peaceful living surrounded by nature. It gives you the opportunity to embrace nature in a raw sense. The location of the house is just above the National Trust-owned Mansands beach.