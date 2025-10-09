Britain shortlists 82 jobs for temporary work visas

The UK on Thursday published a list of 82 mid-skilled jobs that could qualify for temporary work visas under a new migration scheme aimed at addressing labour shortages.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to take a tougher line on immigration, with public concern rising over illegal boat crossings and his party trailing the populist Reform UK in opinion polls.

At the same time, the UK has been grappling with a sluggish economy and a shortfall of workers in some sectors.

‘MAXIMISE USE OF DOMESTIC WORKERS’

The 82 jobs recommended in a report published by the Migration Advisory Committee form part of Britain’s Temporary Shortage List – a new immigration route offering time-limited access to foreign workers in roles that require qualifications below degree level.

“Any occupation that the MAC recommends … will need to be supported by a plan demonstrating the action that is being taken to maximise the use of domestic workers and reduce the need for migrant labour,” the committee said.

The recommended list includes engineering technicians, welders, photographers, translators, and logistics managers, roles seen as crucial to Britain’s industrial strategy – its first in eight years – and long-term infrastructure projects.

Eligible workers could be granted visas lasting three to five years, but would not be allowed to settle permanently unless the government changes its policy, the committee said.

Applicants would need to meet a minimum English language requirement, and employers would be required to submit plans showing how they intend to train and recruit domestic workers.

A second phase of the review, due in July 2026, will determine which occupations meet the criteria for inclusion on the final list.

Similar schemes exist in Canada and Australia, where targeted visa programmes are used to fill gaps in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades.

During a two-day visit to India, which began on Wednesday, Starmer ruled out a visa deal with the Indian government, saying the issue had previously stalled bilateral trade talks.