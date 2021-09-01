UK, Italy foreign ministers likely to visit Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy are likely to pay visits to Pakistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan has gained global attention after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. The foreign ministers of European countries have scheduled their visits to Pakistan.

Sources told ARY News that the foreign ministers of the UK and Italy will pay visits to Pakistan.

READ: NETHERLANDS FM SIGRID KAAG ARRIVES IN PAKISTAN

Diplomatic sources said that the UK foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan on September 3. The British foreign minister will hold meetings with his counterpart and other leaders.

The Italian foreign minister will pay a visit to Pakistan on September 6. Sources said that the situation of Afghanistan will be discussed in the upcoming visits of the foreign ministers.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the German foreign minister had also visited Pakistan, whereas, the Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag is currently on a visit.