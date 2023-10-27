UK lauds Pakistan for its support in relocation of Afghans

The United Kingdom has appreciated Pakistan for its support and cooperation in facilitating relocation of Afghans sponsored by the UK government, ARY New

The appreciation came during telephone call by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani today.

Jalil Abbas Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to facilitate relocation of Afghans destined for the UK.

Underlining the strong legacy of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, he expressed the desire to jointly craft a more robust and long-term vision for this important bilateral relationship.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of high-level engagement and dialogue to further strengthen Pakistan-UK relations.

Situation in Gaza, its impact on regional security and the ensuing humanitarian crises were also discussed during the talk.