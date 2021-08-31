Tuesday, August 31, 2021
WATCH: UK man walks between two hot air balloons at 21,400m

In a daredevil move, a UK man walked between two hot air balloons at over 20,000 feet. The old video is now going viral. 

A man named Mike Howard did the needful. An old video from 2004 was shared by Guinness World Records’ Instagram page where he is seen walking on a metal plank that connects two hot air balloons at 21,400 feet.

The nail-biting video got over 70,000 views on Instagram. Despite it being from the archives, it was more than enough to spook netizens enough!

