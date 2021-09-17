UK removes Pakistan from travel red list

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) has removed Pakistan from its travel red list after the British authorities on Friday updated its travel advisory, ARY NEWS reported quoting British High Commissioner Christian Turner.

According to details, besides Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Maldives and Oman have also been removed from the UK red list in the recent review. Pakistan and other countries are included in the rest of the world list.

🇬🇧 will continue to work closely with 🇵🇰 to ensure data sharing & safeguard public health in both countries. No one is safe until everyone is safe. — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) September 17, 2021

UK’s Secretary of State for Transport also confirmed the move from his Twitter handle.

TRAVEL UPDATE🔊: we’re making testing easier for travel 🧳💉 From Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vax you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021



On August 26, Pakistan was retained on the red list as United Kingdom (UK) government updated its travel advisory for countries barred from flying into the Kingdom.

During the August review, seven countries, namely, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the Azores were moved into the green list starting at 4 am on Monday, August 30.

Travellers from these destinations needed not to have to quarantine regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated, but will still need to take pre-departure and day 2 tests and complete a passenger locator form.

Thailand and Montenegro were added to the red list from 4am on Monday 30 August 2021, reflecting the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health.