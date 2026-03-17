UK plans to double steel tariffs

Britain plans to double tariffs on steel imports, Politico reported on Monday, saying that ​it would be part of a wider ‌strategy aimed at protecting the country’s struggling steel industry.

Citing two people familiar with an announcement expected on Thursday, ​the report said the government is expected ​to slash quotas on imports of many ⁠products from overseas while raising duties outside those ​caps to 50%.

The move, if announced, would bring ​Britain broadly into line with the European Union and the United States.

A British government spokesperson said it would publish ​its steel strategy “shortly”, and that it had been “crystal ​clear” in its commitment to a sustainable future for steelmaking ‌and ⁠steel jobs in the country.

The sector, which supported 37,000 jobs and accounted for 0.1% of total UK economic output in 2024, has been battling ​high energy ​costs and ⁠stiff competition from cheaper global imports, particularly from China.

Those pressures have led to ​financial troubles at two of the ​country’s ⁠biggest steelmakers. Tata Steel has already closed two blast furnaces at Port Talbot, while the government had ⁠to ​seize control of British Steel ​to prevent the shutdown of its Scunthorpe plant under its ​Chinese owner Jingye.