UK PM Starmer assures Qatari leader of British solidarity after Iran attacks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday told ​Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin ‌Hamad al-Thani Britain would continue to stand with Qatar and its gulf ​allies, during a call between ​the two following Iranian attacks ⁠on Qatar’s gas infrastructure.

“The prime ​minister began by condemning the Iranian ​strikes on Qatari energy facilities overnight,” a readout of the meeting issued ​by Starmer’s office said.

“He (Starmer) said ​that such reckless attacks on critical infrastructure ‌risk ⁠pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the severe economic impacts being felt globally, including ​in the ​UK.

“Discussing ⁠the ongoing defensive support the UK is providing ​to our partners in the ​region, ⁠the prime minister was clear that the UK would continue ⁠to ​stand with Qatar and ​all our allies in the Gulf.”