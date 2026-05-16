The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained under close watch in Pakistan’s open market during the outgoing week as the UK Pound recorded fluctuations against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), though it continued to maintain a comparatively strong position overall.

By Saturday, May 16, 2026, the pound showed resilience in the currency market, with the latest open market figures placing the buying rate at Rs. 372.17 and the selling rate at Rs. 377.30. Currency dealers noted that the UK currency had gained around Rs. 5.27 against the Pakistani Rupee compared to some earlier trading sessions during the week.

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the UK Pound traded at buying rates near Rs. 372.17, while the selling rate ranged between Rs. 377.30 and Rs. 381.78 in different segments of the open market, reflecting mixed market activity.

A day earlier, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the pound witnessed a marginal decline. The exchange rate for one UK Pound was recorded at approximately Rs. 376.51 compared to Rs. 376.81 a day earlier, showing a slight decrease of 0.08 percent. The selling rate during the day remained firm at Rs. 381.78 against the Pakistani Rupee.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the UK Pound traded at around Rs. 376.56 in the open market. The closing buying rate was recorded at Rs. 376.56, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 380.21.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the pound traded at a buying rate of Rs. 377.49, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 381.36 against the Pakistani Rupee.

The highest levels during the week were observed on Monday, May 11, 2026, when the UK currency traded at a buying rate of Rs. 378.68 and a selling rate of Rs. 382.02 in the open market.

Financial analysts said fluctuations in the GBP-PKR exchange rate were driven by changing global economic conditions, foreign currency demand in Pakistan’s local market, and shifting investor sentiment internationally. Market observers added that import payments and remittance inflows also continued to influence open market currency rates.

Despite day-to-day volatility, the UK Pound remained among the strongest foreign currencies against the Pakistani Rupee throughout the week, reflecting ongoing pressure on the local currency in Pakistan’s exchange market.