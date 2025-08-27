UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 27, 2025

As of Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the exchange rate for the British Pound (GBP) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market is recorded at PKR 382.

Exchange Rates (as of 01:15 PST, August 27, 2025)

Buying 380.1 Selling 382

The GBP to PKR exchange rate, commonly referred to as the Pound rate, significantly influences businesses, travellers, and individuals engaged in cross-border financial transactions between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.



Value of 1000 UK Pound (GBP) in PKR Today

As of August 27, 2025, with the current selling rate of 382 PKR per GBP, 1,000 UK Pounds (GBP to PKR) equate to approximately 382,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

This exchange rate underscores the robust value of the GBP and its significant purchasing power within Pakistan’s local market.

In June 2025, remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $537.6 million, positioning the UK as the third-largest source of remittances to Pakistan, following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A favourable GBP to PKR exchange rate enhances the value of remittances in PKR, providing increased financial support to families in Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s economic stability.

Previous month’s Exchange Rate Trends

During July 2025, the highest pound rate recorded was ₨. 390.03 on July 01, while the lowest was ₨. 375.72 on July 30.

This fluctuation reflects market dynamics influenced by global economic conditions and local monetary policies. The average GBP to PKR rate hovered around ₨. 384.50, indicating a relatively strong UK Pound throughout the month.

These figures reflect open market rates, influenced by factors such as regional economic trends, remittance flows, and monetary policies.



NOTE: The information provided is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be relied upon for trading decisions or financial advice. Before engaging in any transactions or investment activities, please verify exchange rates and pricing with your broker. This data does not constitute investment guidance, nor does it include recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.