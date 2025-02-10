UK Pound to Pakistani rupee rate; February 10, 2025

The exchange rate of the UK Pound or GBP sterling against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stood at 347.16 in the open market on Monday, February 10, 2025.



According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the UK Pound in the open market stood at Rs347.16 and Rs351.57 respectively.

The UK Pound denoted as GBP (Great Britain Pound) GBP, serves as the official currency of the United Kingdom.

The 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs347,160 in Pakistani currency.

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom, making it a significant contributor to remittances received by Pakistan from overseas nationals.

The United Kingdom has been actively engaged with Pakistan to support sustainable development by enhancing bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Pakistan reached GBP4.4 billion in the four quarters leading to the end of Q3 2024, reflecting a 3.0 percent increase or GBP130 million compared to the same period in Q3 2023.

