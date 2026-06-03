The UK Pound (GBP) remained unchanged against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on June 3, 2026, with the buying rate holding at Rs. 372.52 and the selling rate at Rs. 378.20.

Compared with June 2, 2026, when the pound was also traded at Rs. 372.52 for buying and Rs. 378.20 for selling, the Pakistani Rupee showed no gain or loss against the UK Pound, reflecting stability in the exchange rate.

The UK pound continued to draw support from confidence in the United Kingdom’s economic outlook and expectations that policymakers will maintain a disciplined approach to monetary policy. The Pound has remained relatively resilient in international markets amid signs of economic stability.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee has been trading within a narrow range as investors monitor the country’s external financing requirements, import payments and progress on economic reforms. The State Bank of Pakistan’s policy measures and foreign exchange inflows remain key factors influencing the local currency’s direction.

A stable UK pound to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate provides short-term predictability for businesses involved in trade with the United Kingdom. However, the elevated value of the UK Pound continues to increase costs for Pakistani importers purchasing British goods, including industrial machinery, medical equipment and other high-value products.

The exchange rate also remains an important consideration for families financing higher education in the UK, where tuition fees and living expenses are typically denominated in pounds.

For overseas Pakistanis in the UK, the stronger pound continues to enhance the value of remittances sent home. At current market rates, £100 converts into nearly Rs. 37,800, boosting the purchasing power of recipient households.

Market analysts expect the UK Pound to the Pakistani Rupee pair to remain broadly stable in the near term, although upcoming UK economic data, monetary policy signals and domestic economic developments in Pakistan could influence future currency movements.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may vary during the day and differ among banks and exchange companies depending on market conditions and liquidity.