The Pakistani rupee (PKR) showed little change against the UK Pound (GBP) in the open market on June 4, 2026, as the UK Pound recorded a minor increase of a few paisas compared to the previous session.

The UK Pound’s modest gain reflects continued confidence in the UK economic outlook, while the Pakistani Rupee remained largely stable amid ongoing monitoring of Pakistan’s economic reforms and external financing needs.

UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Comparison

In the open market, the UK Pound was buying at Rs. 372.55 and selling at Rs. 378.25 on Thursday, June 4, 2026. A day earlier, on June 3, 2026, the buying rate was at Rs. 372.52, while the selling rate was Rs. 378.20.

Compared to the last day, the UK Pound increased by 3 paisas in the buying rate and 5 paisas in the selling rate.

Pound Supported by UK Economic Confidence

The UK currency continued to find support from confidence surrounding the UK’s economic scenarios and expectations that policymakers will maintain a disciplined monetary policy stance.

Pakistani Rupee Holds Within Narrow Trading Range

The Pakistani rupee continued to trade within a narrow band as market participants assessed the country’s external financing requirements, import-related payments, and progress on key economic reforms.

According to the economic experts, foreign exchange inflows, remittance trends, and policy measures by the State Bank of Pakistan remain crucial factors influencing the Pakistani Rupee’s performance in the coming months.

Impact on Trade and Import Costs

The relative stability in the UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate offers short-term predictability for businesses engaged in trade between Pakistan and the UK. However, the pound’s elevated value continues to increase costs for Pakistani importers purchasing the UK products, including industrial machinery, medical equipment and other high-value goods.

Key Considerations for Students

The exchange rate also remains an important factor for Pakistani students and families planning higher education in the United Kingdom, where tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses are largely denominated in pounds sterling.

Remittances Receive a Boost

For overseas Pakistanis living and working in the UK, the stronger pound continues to enhance the value of remittances sent back home. At current market rates, £100 converts into nearly Rs. 37,800, providing greater purchasing power for recipient families in Pakistan.

Outlook

Market observers expect the UK Pound to the Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to remain broadly stable in the near term. Nevertheless, upcoming UK economic indicators, monetary policy developments and domestic economic conditions in Pakistan could influence the direction of the currency pair in the weeks ahead.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may vary throughout the day and can differ among banks and exchange companies based on market conditions, liquidity and demand.