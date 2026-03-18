UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Mar. 18, 2026

KARACHI – March 18, 2026: The British Pound (GBP) rate today in Pakistan witnessed a slight fluctuation as the trading session progressed on Wednesday. According to the latest interbank updates, the British Pound to PKR exchange rate is trading at approximately 371.77, reflecting a subtle decrease from earlier peaks this month. In the open market, the British Pound is being quoted at a buying rate of 372.50 and a selling rate of 376.00 across major exchange companies in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

This movement in the GBP to PKR rate is a key indicator for Pakistani students studying in the UK and families receiving remittances from the British-Pakistani community. Financial analysts attribute the current valuation to shifts in the UK’s economic outlook and the relative stability of the Pakistani Rupee in the domestic market. For those managing international trade or planning travel, keeping a close eye on the latest Pound price in Pakistan is essential for securing the best possible conversion rates.

While the market has seen some volatility over the past week, with rates moving between 369 and 373, the current trend suggests a period of consolidation. Experts recommend that individuals and businesses utilise authorised banking channels for all foreign exchange transactions to ensure security and to stay aligned with national financial regulations.