UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today—May 15, 2026

The UK Pound (GBP) showed a slight increase of around Rs. 5.27 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market today.

The UK Pound (GBP) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate today, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Pakistan’s open market is approximately Rs. 377.30 to Rs. 381.78 for selling, while the buying rate ranges from around Rs. 372.17 to Rs. 381.78.

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) is recognized as the world’s oldest currency still in continuous circulation, with a history dating back more than 1,200 years. As the official currency of the United Kingdom, it is one of the most actively traded currencies worldwide and remains an important reserve currency for central banks. The pound’s performance is largely driven by decisions of the Bank of England, along with UK economic data, trade conditions, and overall global market sentiment.

In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed and issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is considered an emerging market currency. Its value is shaped by factors such as inflation, foreign exchange reserves, remittance flows, compliance with IMF programs, and regional geopolitical developments. With the SBP maintaining its policy rate at 10.50 percent per annum, the central bank continues to focus on maintaining price stability while supporting economic growth amid ongoing external challenges.

From Pakistan’s perspective, the current GBP/PKR exchange rate has significant implications across various sectors of the economy. For importers purchasing machinery, pharmaceuticals, and educational services from the United Kingdom, the stronger Pound increases costs in rupee terms, putting pressure on profit margins and potentially contributing to higher domestic prices. For example, a commercial invoice worth £10,000 now costs nearly ₨3.78 million, compared to around ₨3.67 million when the rupee was relatively stronger earlier this year. This highlights the increasing need for effective foreign exchange hedging strategies and SBP-approved risk management measures for businesses exposed to currency volatility.

The higher Pound value also affects Pakistani families supporting students in the UK, as education and living expenses become more expensive in rupee terms. With annual tuition fees and living costs in Britain generally ranging between £15,000 and £25,000, the Pound’s rise since the beginning of 2026 has added an estimated ₨40,000 to ₨100,000 per student to overall expenses. On the other hand, Pakistanis working in the United Kingdom benefit from the stronger Pound when sending money back home, as every £100 remitted now converts into approximately ₨37,843, increasing the purchasing power of recipient families and providing support to household spending in Pakistan.

At the macroeconomic level, the continued strength of the Pound against the Pakistani Rupee could place additional pressure on Pakistan’s current account by raising the cost of imports from the United Kingdom and other GBP-linked markets. Although the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, estimated at nearly $21.89 billion in early April 2026, offer a reasonable cushion against external shocks, careful reserve management remains essential. Persistent depreciation of the Rupee against major global currencies, including the Pound, may also contribute to import-led inflation, making it more challenging for the SBP to achieve its inflation-control objectives.

Market sentiment surrounding the GBP/PKR currency pair currently remains positive, with technical indicators on several trading platforms pointing toward a “Strong Buy” outlook driven by momentum indicators and moving average trends. Nevertheless, analysts caution that upcoming UK economic releases, particularly GDP data and statements from Bank of England officials, could create short-term fluctuations in the exchange rate. For Pakistan, the future direction of the Rupee will largely depend on developments in the IMF program, export growth, and the stability of remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis.

Pakistani individuals and businesses involved in foreign exchange transactions are advised to use official and regulated channels to verify currency rates. The State Bank of Pakistan’s daily reference rates, published on State Bank of Pakistan, remain the most reliable benchmark for exchange rate information. Customers should prefer SBP-authorized exchange companies and licensed digital platforms to ensure transparency, security, and compliance with financial regulations.

For high-value currency conversions, conducting transactions during the overlap of London and Karachi market hours — generally between 12 PM and 3 PM Pakistan Standard Time — may help secure more favorable exchange rates. In addition, digital remittance platforms such as wise and remitly often provide competitive mid-market rates for personal transfers, although users are encouraged to compare the total settlement amount after including service charges and transfer fees.

As global currency markets continue to fluctuate, individuals and businesses in Pakistan are encouraged to adopt disciplined foreign exchange planning, remain updated through reliable financial sources, and seek advice from licensed financial professionals for transaction-specific decisions. The movement of the British Pound against the Pakistani Rupee reflects far more than simple exchange rate changes, as it directly influences trade costs, overseas education expenses, remittance values, and overall economic stability — making informed financial awareness increasingly important in today’s market environment.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate continuously throughout trading hours