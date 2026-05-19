UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 19, 2026

The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) recorded gains against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market on Monday, May 19, 2026.

According to open market rates, the Pound was trading at Rs. 373.82 for buying and Rs. 379.32 for selling on Monday. Compared to the previous day’s rates of Rs. 372.17 for buying and Rs. 377.30 for selling, the Pound gained Rs. 1.65 in the buying rate and Rs. 2.02 in the selling rate.

UK Pound Remains Among World’s Strongest Currencies

The British Pound, the official currency of the United Kingdom, continues to rank among the world’s strongest and most actively traded currencies. Analysts say the Pound’s value is primarily driven by monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, inflation trends, economic growth data, trade activity, and global investor confidence.

Pakistani Rupee Under Pressure

The Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure amid inflation concerns, external financing requirements, and fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves. The State Bank of Pakistan continues to monitor economic conditions while maintaining its benchmark policy rate at 10.50 percent to support economic stability and inflation control.

Stronger Pound Raises Costs for Importers and Students

The appreciation of the Pound has increased financial pressure on Pakistani importers dealing with British goods and services, including machinery, pharmaceuticals, and educational services.

A payment of £10,000 now costs nearly Rs. 3.79 million in the local market, significantly higher compared to earlier periods when the Rupee traded at stronger levels against the Pound.

Similarly, Pakistani students studying in the UK and their families are facing higher education and living expenses as tuition fees and accommodation costs require larger rupee conversions.

Overseas Pakistanis Benefit From Pound’s Strength

While importers face rising costs, overseas Pakistanis working in the United Kingdom continue to benefit from the stronger Pound. Remittances sent from Britain now convert into higher amounts in rupees, providing additional financial support to families in Pakistan.

At current market rates, £100 converts into approximately Rs. 37,843.

Economic Impact of Rupee Depreciation

Economists warn that continued depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against major global currencies could increase import-related inflation and place additional strain on the country’s current account balance.

Although Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have remained relatively stable, experts stress the importance of careful reserve management and sustained remittance inflows to maintain economic stability.

GBP/PKR Outlook

Market sentiment for the GBP/PKR currency pair remains positive, with analysts indicating a bullish trend for the Pound. However, future exchange rate movements may depend on upcoming UK economic indicators, central bank policies, Pakistan’s export performance, IMF-related developments, and investor sentiment.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate throughout market trading hours and may vary between exchange companies, banks, and financial institutions.