UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 21, 2026

The UK Pound (GBP) remained unchanged against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market in Pakistan on Thursday, May 21, 2026, as currency exchange rates showed no movement compared to the previous trading session.

According to market figures, the buying rate of the UK Pound was recorded at Rs. 373.10, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 378.60.

On May 20, 2026, the Pound was available at the same rates, with the buying price at Rs. 373.10 and the selling price at Rs. 378.60.

This indicates that the Pound registered no gain or loss against the Pakistani Rupee on a day-to-day basis, reflecting stable sentiment in the open currency market.

The UK Pound, the official currency of the United Kingdom, continues to remain one of the world’s strongest currencies due to support from the country’s monetary policy, economic performance, and investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure amid inflation concerns, external financing requirements, and fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves. The State Bank of Pakistan has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 10.50 percent to support economic stability and inflation control.

The strong Pound continues to increase costs for Pakistani importers, students, and businesses dealing with the UK market. A payment of £10,000 now requires nearly Rs. 3.79 million in the local market, increasing the financial burden on importers and families paying overseas educational expenses.

However, overseas Pakistanis residing in Britain are benefiting from the Pound’s strength, as remittances sent from the UK now convert into higher amounts in Pakistani Rupees. At current exchange rates, £100 converts into around Rs. 37,843 in the open market.

Currency analysts believe the outlook for the GBP/PKR pair remains positive, although future movements will depend on UK economic indicators, Bank of England policies, Pakistan’s export performance, IMF-related developments, and overall market sentiment.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may vary during trading hours and differ among banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.