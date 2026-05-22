UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 22, 2026

The UK Pound (GBP) witnessed a marginal decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Friday, May 22, 2026.

According to market figures, the buying rate of the UK Pound stood at RS. 372.91, while the selling rate was recorded at RS. 378.10.

A day earlier, on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the UK Pound was being bought at Rs. 373.10 and sold at Rs. 378.60. This shows the buying rate fell by RS. 0.19, while the selling rate declined by RS. 0.50 compared to the previous trading session.

Pound Maintains Global Strength

The British Pound remains one of the strongest global currencies, supported by the United Kingdom’s monetary policy, economic resilience, and investor confidence in the financial markets.

Currency experts say the Pound’s stability continues to keep it strong against emerging market currencies, including the Pakistani Rupee.

Pakistani Rupee Faces Continued Pressure

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee continues to face pressure amid inflation concerns, external financing needs, and fluctuations in the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The State Bank of Pakistan has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 10.50 percent in an effort to ensure economic stability and contain inflationary pressures.

Rising Costs for Importers and Students

The stronger Pound has increased financial challenges for Pakistani importers, students, and businesses engaged with the UK market.

At prevailing exchange rates, a payment of £10,000 requires nearly Rs. 3.79 million, adding to the burden of import payments and overseas educational expenses.

Overseas Pakistanis Gain from Strong GBP

On the positive side, overseas Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom are benefiting from the Pound’s higher value, as remittances sent to Pakistan now convert into larger amounts in local currency.

At current open market rates, £100 converts into approximately Rs. 37,843.

GBP/PKR Outlook

Analysts believe the GBP/PKR outlook remains stable to positive in the near term. However, future currency movements will depend on UK economic data, Bank of England policy decisions, Pakistan’s export performance, IMF-related developments, and overall market sentiment.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates may vary during trading hours and may differ among banks, exchange companies, and other financial institutions.