UK Pound to Pakistani rupee Rate Today- May 25, 2026

The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained strong against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on May 25, 2026, reflecting continued global confidence in the UK currency.

According to market data, the UK Pound was trading at RS. 374.08 for buying and RS. 379.10 for selling in the open market.

In comparison, on May 23, 2026, the previous working day, the UK Pound stood at RS. 372.91 for buying and Rs. 378.10 for selling.

The latest movement shows the Pound gaining RS. 1.17 in the buying rate and RS.1 in the selling rate over the last trading session, indicating sustained demand for the UK currency in Pakistan’s exchange market.

Pound Retains Momentum in Global Markets

Currency analysts say the Pound continues to perform strongly due to the United Kingdom’s relatively stable economic outlook, tight monetary stance, and investor confidence in British financial markets. The currency has maintained its position among the world’s strongest major currencies, particularly against emerging market currencies such as the Pakistani Rupee.

Rupee Remains Under Economic Strain

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee is still facing downward pressure amid persistent inflation concerns, external debt obligations, and fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves. Market observers believe the local currency remains sensitive to developments related to international financing and import demand.

The State Bank of Pakistan has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.50 percent as policymakers attempt to balance inflation control with economic stability.

Higher Costs for Importers and Students

The appreciation of the Pound is increasing financial pressure on Pakistani importers, businesses, and students with UK-linked expenses. At the current exchange rate, a payment of £10,000 now requires nearly Rs. 3.79 million, significantly raising the cost of trade settlements, tuition fees, and other overseas payments.

Overseas Pakistanis Benefit from Stronger Pound

On the other hand, Pakistanis living and working in the United Kingdom are benefiting from the stronger GBP, as remittances sent back home convert into higher rupee amounts. At prevailing market rates, £100 converts into roughly Rs. 37,843 in the open market.

GBP/PKR Outlook

Financial analysts expect the GBP/PKR pair to remain stable to slightly bullish in the near term. Future currency direction will likely depend on UK economic indicators, monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England, Pakistan’s export performance, IMF-related progress, and overall market sentiment.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may fluctuate during the day and can vary between banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.