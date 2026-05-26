UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 26, 2026

The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Tuesday, with no significant change recorded compared to the previous trading session.

According to market data, the UK Pound was trading at Rs. 374.08 for buying and Rs. 379.10 for selling on May 26, 2026, unchanged from May 25, when it was also traded at Rs. 374.08 for buying and Rs. 379.10 for selling against the Pakistani Rupee.

GBP Maintains Global Strength

The British Pound Sterling remains one of the world’s strongest and most actively traded currencies. As the official currency of the United Kingdom, the Pound’s performance is closely linked to monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England, UK inflation trends, economic growth data, and investor confidence in British financial markets.

Currency analysts said the Pound continues to show resilience globally due to the United Kingdom’s relatively stable economic outlook and expectations that the Bank of England will maintain a cautious monetary policy stance.

Rupee Faces External and Inflationary Pressures

The Pakistani Rupee, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continues to face pressure amid persistent inflation concerns, external debt repayments, and fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves.

Market observers said the local currency remains highly sensitive to developments related to IMF funding, import demand, remittance inflows, and overall investor sentiment toward Pakistan’s economy.

The SBP has maintained its benchmark policy rate at 10.50 percent as policymakers attempt to balance inflation control with economic stability and growth objectives.

Higher Costs for Importers and Students

The stronger Pound is increasing financial pressure on Pakistani businesses and individuals with UK-linked expenses.

Importers dealing in machinery, pharmaceuticals, and other British goods are facing higher rupee-denominated settlement costs. At current market rates, a commercial payment of £10,000 requires nearly Rs3.79 million, compared with lower costs earlier this year when the Rupee was relatively stronger.

The exchange rate is also affecting Pakistani students studying in the United Kingdom. Annual tuition fees and living expenses in Britain generally range between £15,000 and £25,000, meaning even small currency fluctuations can significantly impact overall education costs for families in Pakistan.

Analysts said businesses exposed to foreign currency liabilities are increasingly relying on hedging strategies and SBP-approved forex management tools to reduce exchange-rate risks.

Overseas Pakistanis Benefit from Strong Pound

While the stronger Pound raises import and education expenses, overseas Pakistanis working in the United Kingdom are benefiting from improved remittance values.

At prevailing market rates, every £100 remitted to Pakistan converts into approximately Rs37,843, increasing the purchasing power of recipient households and supporting domestic consumption.

Remittances remain a key source of foreign exchange for Pakistan and continue to play an important role in stabilising the country’s external account position.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

Economists believe sustained strength in the Pound against the Rupee could increase pressure on Pakistan’s current account by making imports more expensive.

Although Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves provide some buffer against external shocks, continued depreciation of the Rupee against major global currencies may contribute to imported inflation, particularly in sectors dependent on foreign goods and services.

Market participants said currency stability will largely depend on export growth, remittance inflows, external financing arrangements, and progress under the IMF programme.

GBP/PKR Outlook

Financial analysts expect the GBP/PKR pair to remain stable to slightly bullish in the near term.

Technical indicators in international currency markets continue to support positive momentum for the Pound, though analysts cautioned that upcoming UK economic data releases and statements from Bank of England officials could trigger short-term volatility.

For Pakistan, the direction of the Rupee will remain tied to macroeconomic stability, foreign investment trends, and the country’s external financing position.

Guidance for Forex Transactions

Financial experts advise Pakistani citizens and businesses to rely on official and licensed channels when conducting foreign exchange transactions.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s reference rates and SBP-authorised exchange companies remain the most reliable sources for transparent and regulated currency dealings.

Analysts also noted that exchange rates can vary throughout the trading day, particularly during overlapping London and Karachi market hours, when forex market activity is usually at its peak.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate continuously during trading hours and may vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.