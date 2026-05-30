The Pakistani open market witnessed subtle shifts and notable plateaus for the UK Pound (GBP) during May 2026 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). The currency kicked off the middle of the month at its highest levels before flattening into a highly stable, tight range, ultimately closing the month on a steady note.

Mid-Month Highs and Fluctuations

The highest levels of the reviewed period were observed right at the start of the week on Monday, May 11, 2026, when the UK Pound traded at a premium buying rate of Rs. 378.68 and a selling rate of Rs. 382.02 against the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

Over the following days, the UK Pound experienced minor corrections. By Tuesday, May 12, it dipped slightly against the Pakistani Rupee to a buying rate of Rs. 377.49 and a selling rate of Rs. 381.36.

The downward drift continued into Wednesday, May 13, with the closing buying rate recorded at Rs. 376.56 and the selling rate standing at Rs. 380.21. On Thursday, May 14, the pound witnessed another marginal decline of 0.08 percent, with buying sliding to approximately Rs. 376.51 compared to Rs. 376.81 the previous day, though the selling rate remained firm at Rs. 381.78.

By Friday, May 15, the market showed mixed activity across different trading segments; the buying rate hovered near Rs. 372.17, while selling rates split into a wider range between Rs. 377.30 and Rs. 381.78.

However, the currency showed swift resilience by Saturday, May 16. Figures placed the buying rate at Rs. 372.17 and the selling rate at Rs. 377.30, with currency dealers noting that the UK Pound had managed to gain around Rs. 5.27 against the Pakistani Rupee compared to some of its lowest intra-week trading points.

The Mid-Week Peak and Stability

The following week began on Monday, May 18, with the pound holding steady at a buying rate of Rs. 372.17 and a selling rate of Rs. 377.30. It enjoyed a brief mid-week surge on Tuesday, May 19, touching its highest level of that specific review cycle when the buying rate rose to Rs. 373.82 and the selling rate reached Rs. 379.32.

Following that spike, the market settled into an incredibly rigid plateau. On both Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21, the pound maintained an identical trend, trading strictly at Rs. 373.10 for buying and Rs. 378.60 for selling, reflecting perfectly balanced demand.

This flatline behavior repeated itself toward the weekend; on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, the buying rate stood unchanged at Rs. 372.91 while the selling rate was recorded at Rs. 378.10, indicating a remarkably calm and stable close to the trading week.

End of Month Outlook

By Monday, May 25, the currency adjusted upward slightly, with market data showing the UK Pound trading at Rs. 374.08 for buying and Rs. 379.10 for selling in the open market. This exact equilibrium held perfectly through the end of the month.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the UK Pound closed out the month averaging an unchanged Rs. 374.08 for buying and Rs. 379.10 for selling, signaling a highly resilient and predictable pattern for retail forex traders.

The UK Pound maintained a relatively stable trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee during the latter part of the month despite routine fluctuations driven by international currency movements and domestic demand in the foreign exchange market.

Overall, May 2026 saw the UK Pound trade within a moderate range, with the highest buying rate recorded at Rs378.68 and the highest selling rate at Rs382.02, while the currency closed the month below those peaks but remained firm against the Rupee.