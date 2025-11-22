UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Nov. 22, 2025

London/Islamabad – November 22, 2025: The UK Pound weakened further today, trading at 367.78 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), marking the lowest level in recent weeks and capping a turbulent seven days for sterling against the resilient Pakistani currency.

The UK Pound opened the week at 369.50 PKR on November 16, briefly climbing to 370.01 PKR on November 17 before succumbing to sustained selling pressure. By November 19, the rate had fallen to 366.20 PKR, recovering slightly to 368.45 PKR on November 20 and 367.59 PKR on November 21. Today’s close at 367.78 PKR reflects a weekly decline of around 1.7 PKR – a significant move for UK-Pakistan currency traders and the British diaspora.

Why the UK Pound is Losing Ground

Several factors continue to pressure the UK Pound:

– The Bank of England’s 5% interest rate remains far below Pakistan’s 20% policy rate, encouraging investors to hold PKR for higher yields.

– UK economic growth forecasts for 2025 have been trimmed to just 1.1%, while unemployment creeps higher.

– Pakistan’s foreign reserves have stabilised above $10.5 billion, lending support to the rupee despite domestic challenges.

– Rising global oil prices near $85 per barrel indirectly benefit the import-heavy PKR in carry-trade calculations.

Real-World Impact of a Weaker UK Pound

For the 1.5 million British Pakistanis sending money home, today’s UK Pound rate means £1,000 now converts to roughly 1,700 fewer rupees than a week ago – a direct hit to family budgets, school fees, and medical expenses in Pakistan.

Pakistani exporters of textiles, rice, and leather goods gain a competitive edge in the UK market, with analysts estimating a potential 3-4% rise in shipment volumes in coming months. Conversely, Pakistani businesses importing British machinery, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals face higher costs.

UK travellers planning winter trips to Lahore, Karachi, or the northern areas will find their UK Pound buys slightly less on the ground, though Pakistan remains excellent value compared with many regional destinations.

Currency strategists see the UK Pound trading in a 365–372 Pakistani Rupee range in the near term, with downside risks if upcoming UK labour-market data disappoints. A rebound could materialise if the Bank of England pushes back against aggressive rate-cut expectations.