UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Weekly Review

The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during the week ending May 23, 2026, with only minor fluctuations recorded in Pakistan’s open market.

As of May 23, 2026, the UK Pound was trading at Rs. 372.91 for buying and Rs. 378.10 for selling, unchanged from the previous trading session, indicating a stable close to the week.

A day earlier, on May 22, the buying rate of the UK Pound stood at Rs. 372.91, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs. 378.10. The market showed little movement compared to earlier sessions.

On May 21 and May 20, the pound maintained the same trend, trading at Rs. 373.10 for buying and Rs. 378.60 for selling on both days, reflecting steady demand in the foreign exchange market.

Earlier in the week, on May 19, the pound touched its highest level during the review period, with the buying rate rising to Rs. 373.82 and the selling rate reaching Rs. 379.32.

Meanwhile, the week began on May 18 with the UK Pound trading at Rs. 372.17 for buying and Rs. 377.30 for selling in the open market.

Overall, the weekly comparison showed limited volatility in the GBP-PKR exchange rate, as the pound recorded only slight gains and declines throughout the trading period.

Market analysts said stable remittance inflows and balanced foreign currency demand helped maintain relative stability in the open market.

The pound sterling continues to remain among the most traded foreign currencies in Pakistan due to strong business, education, travel, and remittance links with the United Kingdom.