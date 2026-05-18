UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Today- May 18 2026

The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market on Monday, May 18, 2026, with the currency trading at approximately Rs. 377.30 for selling and Rs. 372.17 for buying.

Compared to the last working day on Saturday, May 16, 2026, the exchange rates showed no significant change, as the Pound was quoted at the same buying rate of Rs. 372.17 and selling rate of Rs. 377.30 in the open market.

Pound Remains One of the World’s Strongest Currencies

The UK Pound, the official currency of the United Kingdom, continues to rank among the world’s most actively traded and widely held reserve currencies. Market analysts note that the Pound’s value is heavily influenced by monetary policy decisions taken by the Bank of England, along with economic growth data, inflation trends, trade activity, and overall global investor sentiment.

Pakistani Rupee Performance Linked to Economic Stability

On the domestic side, the Pakistani Rupee remains under the management of the State Bank of Pakistan. The local currency’s performance is largely shaped by inflation levels, foreign exchange reserves, remittance inflows, IMF-related developments, and regional geopolitical conditions.

With the central bank maintaining its policy interest rate at 10.50 percent, authorities continue to focus on balancing inflation control with economic growth amid external financial pressures.

Higher Pound Raises Import and Education Costs

The stronger Pound has increased financial pressure on Pakistani importers purchasing machinery, pharmaceuticals, and educational services from Britain. Businesses dealing in UK-linked trade now face higher costs in rupee terms, squeezing profit margins and potentially contributing to rising domestic prices.

For instance, an import invoice worth £10,000 currently costs nearly Rs. 3.78 million, compared to roughly Rs. 3.67 million earlier this year when the Rupee was relatively stronger.

Similarly, Pakistani families supporting students in the UK are experiencing rising education and living expenses. With average annual tuition and living costs ranging between £15,000 and £25,000, recent Pound appreciation has significantly increased the financial burden in rupee terms.

Overseas Pakistanis Benefit From Stronger Pound

While importers and students face higher expenses, overseas Pakistanis working in Britain continue to benefit from the Pound’s strength. Remittances sent back home now convert into more rupees, improving household purchasing power for recipient families in Pakistan.

At current rates, every £100 remitted converts into nearly Rs. 37,843, offering additional support for domestic spending.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

Economists warn that continued depreciation of the Rupee against major global currencies, including the Pound, could place additional pressure on Pakistan’s current account by increasing import costs.

Although Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain relatively stable, careful reserve management will remain important to contain inflationary pressures and maintain external sector stability.

Persistent weakness in the Rupee may also contribute to import-driven inflation, creating additional challenges for policymakers attempting to achieve long-term price stability.

Market Outlook for GBP/PKR

Currency market sentiment for the GBP/PKR pair remains positive, with several technical indicators pointing toward a bullish trend. However, analysts caution that upcoming UK economic data releases and statements from central bank officials may create short-term volatility in exchange rates.

Experts believe the future direction of the Rupee will largely depend on Pakistan’s export performance, remittance stability, IMF-related progress, and overall investor confidence.

Advice for Currency Buyers and Remitters

Financial experts advise individuals and businesses to use regulated and transparent channels when conducting foreign exchange transactions.

The State Bank of Pakistan remains the primary source for official reference exchange rates, while customers are encouraged to use SBP-authorized exchange companies and licensed digital transfer platforms.

For overseas remittances, services such as wise and remitly may offer competitive exchange rates, though users should compare transfer fees and total settlement amounts before making transactions.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate continuously during market trading hours and may vary across different exchange companies and financial institutions.