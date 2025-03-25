UK Pound to PKR: Exchange Rate Today; March 25, 2025

The UK Pound (GBP) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood at 365.25 as of Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The open market price for selling the UK Pound was 361.75, while the buying price was 365.25 This fluctuation is expected to impact businesses, travelers, and individuals sending remittances between the UK and Pakistan.

Several key factors contribute to the volatility in the GBP/PKR exchange rate, including shifts in supply and demand for both currencies and economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Changes in international relations, market sentiment, and trader expectations also contribute to currency fluctuation.

The Mechanics of Currency Valuation

The foreign exchange market determines the value of currencies, where exchange rates reflect the balance between supply and demand. Central banks also play a role in shaping exchange rates through monetary policies and currency reserves.

The current UK Pound to PKR exchange rate is influenced by the complex interplay of these factors. Staying up-to-date with exchange rate fluctuations can help individuals and businesses navigate the global economy more effectively.

