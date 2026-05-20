UK Radio Station Accidentally Announces King Charles' Death

A UK radio station, Radio Caroline, made a shocking mistake by announcing King Charles’ death on Tuesday, leaving listeners stunned.

The station, which broadcasts across the Midlands and South England, interrupted its normal programming to play “God Save the King” after a technical error activated the “Death of a Monarch” protocol.

The mistake was quickly rectified with an on-air apology from station manager Peter Moore, who explained that a computer error caused the false announcement.

Moore expressed regret for any distress caused, stating, “We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused”.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, was actually attending events in Northern Ireland at the time of the announcement.

He was later spotted in good spirits, joking about being splattered by a seagull during a public appearance.

Radio Caroline has apologized and promised to continue broadcasting the King’s Christmas Message “for many years to come”.

The station, which originally started as a pirate radio station in 1964, has a famous history in British broadcasting.