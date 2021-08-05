UK turns down Nawaz’s request for visa extension

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s troubles seem far from over as the British authorities have turned down his request for an extension in his visa, ARY News reported, citing government sources.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Home Office rejected the PML-N supremo’s visa extension application, the sources said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb confirmed the news saying the UK Home Office in its verdict said Sharif can appeal the decision in a British immigration tribunal. She added the appeal has been filed by his lawyers.

برطانوی محکمہ داخلہ کے فیصلے میں لکھا ہے کہ محمد نوازشریف اس فیصلے کے خلاف امیگریشن ٹریبونل میں اپیل کرسکتے ہیں قائد محمد نوازشریف کے وکلاءنے برطانوی امیگریشن ٹریبونل میں اپیل دائر کردی ہے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 5, 2021

The passport of Sharif, who traveled to London in 2019 for medical treatment, has already been revoked by the Government of Pakistan.

The sources said he is bound by the UK’s immigration laws to leave the country within a few days if he doesn’t file an appeal in a British tribunal, which will buy him time to stay in Britain. In case, they added, he decides to fly out of the country, he will have to approach the Pakistani government to seek travel documents.

In March, the interior ministry of Pakistan had written to the foreign secretary asking him to not heed a request made by Nawaz Sharif for a renewed diplomatic passport given his status as proclaimed offender from the court of law.

Sharif has to spend the rest of his sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail and thus his passport may not be renewed allowing him to evade his fate written by the courts in many cases, it said.

If, however, he wishes to return to Pakistan to face the due cases, he may apply for emergency travel documents, the letter said.