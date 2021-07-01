Rape case of UK-returned woman in Lahore takes a new turn

LAHORE: The rape case of a Lahore woman, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK) for attending her father’s funeral, took a new turn after the police made progress in the ongoing investigation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The UK-returned woman, Amaan, had earlier claimed for being subjected to rape by the son of her father’s close friend when she went to his home in Wahdat Colony over having a dispute with her step-mother.

Police had immediately taken action and arrested the suspected man named Faizan following the woman’s complaint.

During the interrogation, Faizan revealed that he wanted to stop Amaan from consuming drugs but she decided to teach him a lesson and then levelled rape allegations against him.

Police officials told the media that the complainant woman has rejected to undergo the medical examination while the national identity card and mobile number she provided for First Information Report (FIR) were also incorrect.