UK Salmonella outbreak: 1 dead, 207 cases linked to imported eggs

UK public health authorities have launched a nationwide investigation into a widespread Salmonella outbreak linked to imported non-UK eggs that has resulted in one death and dozens of hospitalizations.

Data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reveals that between August 2025 and August 2026, 207 lab-confirmed cases were identified across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The joint probe involving the UKHSA and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) focuses on non-UK produce distributed across catering businesses and retail supply chains. Genetic sequencing has tied current cases to a persistent strain previously observed in imported egg supply networks.

“We are working with the Food Standards Agency and other public health agencies to investigate a salmonella outbreak that may be linked to eggs imported from outside of the UK,” stated Hannah Charles, lead epidemiologist for gastrointestinal infections at UKHSA.

Outbreak Statistics and Demographics Breakdown

The outbreak has affected a wide demographic spectrum, ranging from infants to elderly individuals aged up to 90.

The UK is currently managing a salmonella outbreak with 207 confirmed cases reported nationwide. There has been 1 fatality linked to the outbreak.

Of all confirmed cases, 38% have required hospitalization. Health officials also reported 2 cases of severe bloodstream infections as high-risk complications.

Regionally, the majority of cases are in England with 199 cases. Scotland has 6 cases, while Wales and Northern Ireland each have 1 case.

Within England, the top hotspots are London with 47 cases and Yorkshire & Humber with 38 cases.

Symptoms, Safety Guidance, and Prevention Advice

Salmonellosis typically manifests between 12 and 72 hours following exposure to contaminated food or unhygienic preparation surfaces. While most healthy individuals recover without long-term complications, vulnerable groups—including young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals—face heightened risks of severe illness.

Common Symptoms of Salmonella Infection:

Acute abdominal cramps and stomach pain

Severe diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

High fever and chills

Food Safety Advice from Health Officials: