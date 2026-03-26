UK sanctions Cambodia-based scam centre and crypto platform

Britain on Thursday sanctioned the operators of what it described as the largest fraud compound in Cambodia and ​an online crypto marketplace used to trade stolen personal ‌data, in a bid to protect people in the UK from organised online scams.

The action marks the country’s latest attempt to disrupt what it called a ​fast-growing network of “scam centres” in Southeast Asia, where workers end ​up confined in guarded compounds and forced to commit ⁠online fraud.

Britain’s Foreign Office said the centres had targeted victims globally, ​using schemes ranging from fake investment pitches to fabricated romantic relationships.

The ​government designated Legend Innovation, operator of a newly identified Cambodian compound known as “#8 Park”, which it said was the country’s largest scam site. It said it has ​a capacity to accommodate 20,000 trafficked workers.

It also sanctioned Xinbi, ​a Chinese-language crypto marketplace that provides tools and services used by fraud networks, including ‌the ⁠sale of stolen personal data and satellite communication equipment.

Neither Legend Innovation or Xinbi could be immediately reached for comment.

The sanctions – targeting the two entities plus three individuals – will also freeze several London properties linked ​to the network, ​including a ⁠9 million pound ($12 million) penthouse near Westminster.

Foreign office minister Stephen Doughty said the measures were intended to “send ​a clear message”.

“We will not allow British people to ​become ⁠victims of these dreadful scams or tolerate the awful human rights abuses perpetrated in these scam centres,” he said.

The latest sanctions follow coordinated action with ⁠the ​United States last year against Cambodia’s Prince ​Group, which ministers said then helped trigger regional raids and the closure of hundreds ​of scam operations.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)