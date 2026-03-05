British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that four additional ​Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to ‌Qatar as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, insisting that the UK has the right plan for defence.

Britain’s ​cautious response to the Iran crisis and ​a drone attack on its key military base ⁠in Cyprus have led to doubts among ​partners about its military effectiveness.

U.S. President Donald Trump ​has also criticised Starmer for failing to provide sufficient support for his strikes on Iran.

Starmer told a press conference Britain ​had the right plan and had already ​been pre-deploying military equipment across the region before the start ‌of ⁠the war.

“My focus is providing calm, level headed leadership in the national interest,” Starmer said.

“That means deploying our military and diplomatic strength to protect our ​people, and ​it means ⁠having the strength to stand firm by our values and our principles, ​no matter the pressure to do otherwise.”

He ​said ⁠Britain was sending four additional typhoon jets to join the squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations there and ⁠in ​the region.

“We have the right ​plan for defence,” he said.