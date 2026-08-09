Skywatchers have a rare treat coming up this Wednesday, August 12, when the UK will see its deepest partial solar eclipse in 54 years.

The Met Office says that over 90 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon between 6:17 p.m. and 8:06 p.m. This is the most significant solar eclipse in the UK since the total eclipse of 1999 and promises a memorable evening view.

The extent of sun coverage and the timing of the eclipse will vary across the UK. People in Cornwall, Devon, and western Wales will see the most, with 94 to 96 percent of the sun hidden. In Plymouth, the moon will cover 94.66 percent of the sun at 7:16 p.m.

Other areas, including the rest of Wales, Northern Ireland, the West Midlands, the South West, and western Scotland, will see 92 to 94 percent of the sun covered. Cardiff will reach 93.24 percent at 7:13 p.m., and Belfast will see 93.09 percent at 7:08 p.m.

Major cities will also offer great views. Birmingham should see 91.79 percent coverage at 7:12 p.m., and London will reach 91.41 percent at 7:13 p.m. Inverness, Edinburgh, and Newcastle will all see over 90 percent coverage just after 7:00 p.m.

Eastern coastal areas like Norfolk, Yorkshire, Aberdeenshire, and the Orkney and Shetland Islands will see 88 to 90 percent of the sun covered.

Ahead of the event, the Royal Observatory Greenwich has issued a strict safety warning, reminding the public never to use regular sunglasses to view the eclipse, as this can cause severe eye damage.

“It’s not a total eclipse, but over 90 percent is really exciting. We’re not going to get one this good for a really long time,” said Imo Bell, a planetarium astronomer at the observatory.

She stressed that people need to use special solar eclipse glasses or a solar telescope, as these block the sun’s harmful light, making viewing safe and enjoyable.