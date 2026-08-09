Skywatchers are getting ready for a rare treat this Wednesday, August 12. During the day, the moon will move in front of the sun, creating the deepest partial solar eclipse the UK has seen in almost thirty years.

After sunset, the night sky will light up as the Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak.

Observers in northern Spain, Iceland, Greenland, and Portugal will see a total solar eclipse, while the UK is well placed for an impressive partial eclipse.

Dr. Megan Argo, an astrophysics expert at the University of Lancashire, says the best viewing spots are in the far west. People in Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, and Western Pembrokeshire will see the moon cover about 97 percent of the sun’s light.

If you cannot travel to the western coast, you can still see a great show elsewhere in the country. In London, viewers will see about 91 percent darkness, and even the easternmost parts of the UK will have at least 88 percent solar coverage.

This kind of event is very rare. The UK will not see this level of daytime darkness again until 2081, and a total eclipse will not happen in Britain until 2090.

Since the sun will not be fully covered in the UK, it is important to protect your eyes. Make sure to wear special viewing glasses that are ISO 12312-2:2015-certified.

Experts say not to use regular sunglasses or eclipse glasses with scratches or holes. If you want to take photos or use a telescope, you should also get a special solar filter to protect your eyes.

The excitement continues after sunset. Early Thursday morning, the Earth will pass through a dense trail of space debris, marking the peak of the well-known Perseid meteor shower.

Jamie Carter, an eclipse expert and author, says that people could see up to 50 bright shooting stars every hour if they go outside around 2 a.m.

People who go to dark, rural areas away from city lights will see the best meteor show. With the afternoon eclipse and the midnight meteors, Wednesday will be a special day for anyone interested in astronomy.