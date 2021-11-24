UK special representative calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Nigel Casey called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and UK SRAP Nigal Casey met COAS Bajwa at GHQ today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

The army chief also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He re-emphasised, “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.