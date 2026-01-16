UK to boost military reserves by raising maximum call-up age to 65

UK said on Thursday it would strengthen its military reserve forces by raising the maximum age at which former personnel could be called up by a decade to 65.

European countries, including France and Germany, have taken steps to boost their reserves in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the US’ insistence that Europe take more responsibility for its own security.

UK also said it would lower the threshold for which former personnel could be called upon to include “warlike preparations”. Currently they can only be called upon for “national danger, great emergency or attack on the UK”.

“These reforms will allow us to mobilise that talent rapidly when it matters most, strengthening our readiness and aligning with a similar approach many NATO forces are taking,” said Paul Griffiths, the general leading the UK effort.

The changes are expected to come into force from spring 2027.

UK withdraws some personnel from Qatar air base

UK is withdrawing some personnel from an air base in Qatar, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, mirroring similar moves by the US at bases in the Middle East after an Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said the department did not comment on details of basing and deployments due to security.

“The UK always puts precautionary measures in place to ensure the security and safety of UK personnel, including where necessary withdrawing personnel,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the US has announced to withdraw some personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions.

The disclosure follows remarks by a senior Iranian official who told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Tehran had warned neighbors hosting U.S. troops that it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.