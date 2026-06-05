UK Visa application fully online in Pakistan

Pakistani citizens seeking a UK visa can now apply directly online through the official GOV website.UK website, complete forms, pay fees, and book biometrics without intermediaries.

According to the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, visa applicants can now complete the entire process online without relying on agents.

Jane Marriott encouraged Pakistani citizens to apply directly through official channels, saying the process had been designed to be straightforward to use.

Applicants can begin by visiting the UK government’s website and selecting the “Apply to come to the UK” option.

The first step is to identify the correct visa category. For most travellers, the Standard Visitor Visa is commonly used for tourism or visiting family and friends.

Authorities said that applicants can submit their applications up to three months before their planned travel date.

Under the digital system, applicants are required to provide information including travel plans, financial details, and personal background. Users can save their progress and return to complete the application at a later time.

After submitting the application and paying the visa fee, applicants must book an appointment at a Visa Facilitation Services (VFS Global) centre to provide biometric information for identity verification.

UK officials say the changes are intended to make the visa process more transparent and accessible, reducing reliance on intermediaries and allowing applicants to manage it from home.