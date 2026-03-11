UK warship HMS Dragon departs for Eastern Mediterranean

UK warship HMS Dragon departed for the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday, more than a week after UK’s air base in ​Cyprus was attacked by a drone in the aftermath of ‌the US and Israel launching attacks against Iran.

UK’s government has been criticised for not being able to send a warship to the region sooner, ​with military vessels from allies Greece and France arriving within days ​of Iran launching retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

On March ⁠1 RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian-made drone, ​thought to have been launched from Lebanon or Iraq.

The decision to ​deploy the destroyer was made a week ago but it has taken days to prepare it for the journey, adding to scrutiny of Britain’s military readiness.

The government ​has defended its response, saying it had pre-deployed other assets to ​the region including radar systems, air defence, and F-35 jets.

HMS Dragon is a Type ‌45 ⁠air-defence destroyer equipped with the Sea Viper missile system and advanced radar designed to track and neutralise airborne threats, according to the Royal Navy’s website.

The government has also cited its close cooperation with ​the United States in ​preparation and ⁠in response to the conflict, despite criticism from Trump over Britain’s support.

Trump has lambasted Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer for limiting Britain’s military support for the ​strikes on ⁠Iran, plunging the relationship between the historically close military allies into crisis.

Starmer has allowed the U.S. to use British bases for defensive action ⁠but ​has said that he would not approve ​UK involvement in offensive actions unless he was sure they were legal and were ​part of a clear plan.