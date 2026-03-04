UK working with airlines to boost Oman evacuations

Foreign ​minister Yvette Cooper said on ‌Tuesday that Britain was working with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat, ​Oman to prioritise the evacuation ​of vulnerable British nationals.

Cooper, addressing lawmakers ⁠in parliament, said she was ​in close contact with her counterparts ​in the Gulf countries, where 130,000 British citizens have now registered their presence in ​the region.

“We are also working ​with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat ‌for ⁠British nationals, with priority for vulnerable nationals,” Cooper said.

“A government charter fight will fly from Muscat in ​the coming ​days, ⁠prioritising vulnerable nationals, but British nationals in Oman must ​wait to be contacted by ​the ⁠foreign office regarding these options.”

IAG-owned British Airways said it would operate the ⁠flight ​from Muscat to London’s ​Heathrow Airport on Thursday.