UK07 Rider quits YouTube and HERE is the reason

Fans were taken aback when Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider and a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, announced in an emotional vlog that he was leaving YouTube. Following his intercaste marriage to Ritika, the influencer claimed to have experienced significant mental distress and familial pressure, describing the last three months as the most agonizing period of his life.

In the video, Dobhal stated that his life had “drastically changed” in ways he never anticipated, leaving him feeling exhausted and broken. He claimed that family conflicts intensified following his marriage; he recalled being subjected to public humiliation by relatives and forced to apologize to elders during family gatherings. Despite believing he had done nothing wrong, he described the distress of being coerced into folding his hands and touching their feet to maintain peace.

Furthermore, the YouTuber alleged that his parents warned him they would neither allow him to live in harmony nor be happy themselves. Such conflicts regarding intercaste marriages remain a reality in India. While acceptance is rising, societal resistance persists, as documented in reports from the National Commission for Women and sociological research by the Pew Research Center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Dobhal spoke candidly about the emotional toll of these events, disclosing that the tension had triggered a deep depressive state marked by despair. He also touched upon past health struggles, noting that a brain tumor diagnosis at age 14 had already subjected him to years of personal sacrifice and family pressure.

The situation escalated with Dobhal claiming his brother threatened to take away his belongings, including his dogs. In a poignant message to his wife, Ritika, he acknowledged that people might criticize him in the future but emphasized his enduring love for her and his efforts to support their family. These disclosures have deeply shocked followers, especially as the couple—married for only a year—had recently announced their first pregnancy.

In response to the viral vlog, fans have expressed grave concern for Dobhal’s mental health, urging him to seek professional help while calling for privacy and compassion during this crisis.