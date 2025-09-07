Ukraine midfielder Sudakov says home destroyed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv

Kyiv: An apartment building where Ukraine international Heorhiy Sudakov lives was damaged in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Sudakov and Ukrainian media said on Sunday.

Russia launched its largest air attack of the war on Ukraine overnight, setting the main government building on fire in central Kyiv and killing at least four people, including an infant, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

Midfielder Sudakov, who joined Portuguese club Benfica from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the close-season transfer window, was away with the national team when the strike hit.

The 23-year-old later posted videos and pictures of the rubble on Instagram, showing damage to his home. Reuters could not immediately verify the location of the player’s apartment.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had carried out strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and transport infrastructure, according to the Tass news agency. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital city said on Sunday, several floors of a nine-storey residential building were partially destroyed in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district in the west.

Read More: Russia lists local apps that will survive its internet blackouts

Falling drone debris set off fires in a 16-storey apartment building and two more nine-storey buildings, he added.

The interior ministry said more than 20 people were wounded in the attacks on the capital. Air alerts lasted for more than 11 hours in Kyiv and the surrounding region.