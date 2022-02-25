Ukraine-Russia conflict: 35 Pakistani students manage to reach Poland

KHARKIV: Pakistan embassy has managed to evacuate 35 stranded Pakistani students to Poland from Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan embassy in Ukraine has expedited efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in war-torn Ukraine. Following their efforts, 35 Pakistani students have managed to reach Poland via train from Kharkiv city, whereas, 65 more nationals will be sent to Poland on Saturday.

Poland authorities have earlier opened only one crossing point for pedestrian movement for Pakistanis. After the request of the Pakistani government, Poland opened eight border crossing points for Pakistanis for evacuation purposes.

In a Twitter message, The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine said that the officials have ‘managed to evacuate 35 Pakistani students to Poland. They have reached the camp on the Polish side of the border. The Embassy of Pakistan Poland is making arrangements for their transportation to Warsaw.’

Stranded nationals in Ukraine

It is learnt that overall 4,000 Pakistanis are residing in Ukraine and most of the nationals are married to Ukrainian women. Moreover, 2,000 Pakistani students are receiving education in different universities of Ukraine.

The Pakistan embassy appointed two focal persons to facilitate the nationals. The evacuation of most of the Pakistani families and students was completed, whereas, some students did not leave the country despite getting advised by the embassy.

The Pakistani embassy was shifted to Ternopil city, whereas, the remaining students were asked to reach the National Medical University, Ternopil. The students will be transported to Poland from Ternopil.

The embassy officials were in touch with Ukraine and Poland authorities for the evacuation of Pakistanis besides providing resources to the stranded nationals.

PIA flight plan

Pakistan has prepared a flight plan to evacuate Pakistani citizens and students trapped in war-torn Ukraine as the ambassador and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief executive officer made a contact earlier in the day.

A flight operation was prepared to evacuate 2,000 Pakistanis trapped in Ukraine. According to the plan, all Pakistani students will gather in Ukraine’s Ternopil city. The embassy will make arrangements to transport the students via the ground route to Poland.

A PIA Boeing 777 will airlift the Pakistani students from Poland.

The PIA CEO said in a statement that preparations are underway to operate the evacuation flight. The flight will immediately depart for Poland to bring back the students. He vowed that the national flag carrier will take all-out efforts to evacuate all Pakistanis from the war zone.

