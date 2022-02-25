Ukraine-Russia conflict: Pakistani embassy releases emergency numbers

KYIV: Following the worsening conditions in Ukraine, the Pakistani embassy has released emergency numbers for its citizens for assistance, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine is fully operational and assisting its citizens in the war-hit country, the officials of the embassy said.

The embassy has released the following numbers, 0380638282984, 0380636965523, 0380636968264 and 0380664944004 and asked the Pakistani nationals to feel free to contact for assistance.

‘Overall 1,500 Pakistanis are present in Ukraine’

Earlier. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel I Khokhar has confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis including 500 students are present in war-torn Ukraine and they are safe.

Dr Noel Khokhar, while talking to ARY News had said that all Pakistanis in Ukraine are safe and they are told to move to safe locations. The envoy said that they will make arrangements for the evacuation of Pakistanis after moving them to safer places.

“Overall 15,000 Pakistanis are present in Ukraine including 500 students. We are in touch with all Pakistanis. Many of the nationals have already departed from the country following our advice and a few students are left in Ukraine. They would be evacuated soon.”

AIRSPACE CLOSURE

Ukraine said early on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a “high risk” to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.

Russia has closed some airspace in the Rostov flight information region to the east of its border with Ukraine “in order to provide safety” for civil aviation flights, according to a notice to airmen.

