‘We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,’ Zelensky tells Biden

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday in a phone call with US President Joe Biden that it was important to stop “aggressor” Russia as soon as possible.

“Just had a conversation with the US President. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defence assistance to Ukraine was discussed,” Zelensky said on Twitter following the call.

“We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,” Zelensky added.

The White House said the leaders spoke for “just over 30 minutes”.

The phone call came on day six of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid escalating violence in the capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy today urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” he continued.

