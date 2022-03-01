‘Prove that you are with us”: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” he continued.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, on the other hand, said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “a moment of truth for Europe” and the future of the continent is at stake.

“The destiny of Ukraine is at stake, but our own fate also lies in the balance,” the European Commission president told the European Parliament.

As part of the EU’s response, she said, Brussels would provide 500 million euros ($560 million) in extra funding to help deal with the “humanitarian consequences” of the war, including the flow of refugees into the bloc.

