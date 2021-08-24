Ukrainian plane carrying international evacuees ‘hijacked’ in Afghanistan

KYIV: An evacuee plane of Ukraine carrying international passengers from Kabul has reportedly been hijacked after it took off earlier this and has allegedly been redirected towards Iran, ARY News reported Tuesday quoting the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister.

Yevhenii Yenin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, confirmed their plane has been hijacked by unidentified men as soon as it took off on Sunday from Kabul to evacuate people after the Taliban takeover.

The evacuee plane of Ukraine was carrying international passengers in an evacuation drive but it was hijacked halfway and rerouted towards Iran, Yevhenii Yenin said.

16,000 evacuated from Kabul airport in past 24 hours: Pentagon