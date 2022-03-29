Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telephones PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, both leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and possible solutions to the conflict, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grievance over the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and recommended resorting to diplomatic and peaceful ways to resolve the crisis.

The PM added that the Russia-Ukraine crisis is affecting the whole world. With rising fuel prices, economic instability and inflation, developing countries like Pakistan are the most affected due to the conflict, he added.

The PM added that Pakistan also raised the issue in the recently held OIC foreign ministers’ conference and offered to mediate the conflict.

Had a phone conversation with 🇵🇰 Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of 🇺🇦 seek peace. This is our unconditional priority. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 29, 2022

PM Khan added that non-partisan countries like Pakistan are in a position to play a helpful role in the cessation of hostilities.

PM Imran reminded the Ukrainian President that Islamabad has sent two C-130s with humanitarian relief for war struck Ukraine.

Imran Khan also thanked the Ukrainian counterpart for helping with the safe evacuation of Pakistani students and citizens from the country.

