UK’s foreign secretary calls on PM Kakar

TOP NEWS

LONDON: Foreign Secretary of UK James Cleverly called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Monday and discussed with him matters relating to mutual interests, ARY News reported.

During the meeting matters of all areas of mutual interest, including multifaceted bilateral relations, and resumption of PIA flights came under discussion.

PM Kakar and Cleverly also agreed on the need to elevate relations covering all areas of mutual benefit.

The two sides appreciated the constructive role of the 1.6 million-strong British Pakistani diaspora in strengthening the close and historic ties between the two nations.

The UK side lauded Pakistan’s support in hosting and facilitating exit of Afghan nationals for onward resettlement.

Prime Minister Kakar extended an invitation to the UK Foreign Secretary to visit Pakistan which he was pleased to consider.

