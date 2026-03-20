Uma Thurman becomes candid about on-screen brutality

Uma Thurman candidly shared her experience with on-screen violence despite having a background in action movies.

During an interview with LifeStyle, she opened up about her personal life preference when it comes to fighting scenes despite her staunch allegiance to the stylised brutality of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Whilst expressing her thoughts, she noted, “I actually don’t particularly like violence. Some people really like it; I don’t like it.” She further revealed, “When I see artful movement, I can enjoy violence and action because I’m blown away by it the way I would be if I saw an extraordinary dance performance”.

Notably, this approach forced Thurman to turn down action roles for almost 20 years and work on a personal framework to assess those projects.

Before giving her seal of approval to a role, she always asks herself whether the violence is “genuinely executed,” beautiful, and “motivated”, and the Kill Bill franchise met the specified standards.

Also, her 2026 film Pretty Lethal conforms to the above-mentioned requirements, as it has “a stylised thriller that blends ballet and horror.”

The Pulp Fiction star noted, “Not your everyday streaming Amazon premiere movie. I looked at it, and I was like, How are they going to market this? It’s girly, and then it’s wild. It’s gruesome, funny, and powerful. It’s so over the top, it’s above the top”.

It is significant to mention that Pretty Lethal, which starred Uma Thurman as Devora Kasimer, is available on Amazon Prime Video.